Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives $25.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,469 shares of company stock valued at $254,240. Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Limoneira by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 7.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a PE ratio of -40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -78.95%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

