Analysts Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) PT at C$39.11

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITP. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

ITP stock opened at C$25.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$22.37 and a 12-month high of C$32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.16.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$498.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$472.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.6379263 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.211 dividend. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.