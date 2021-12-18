Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $97,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the third quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $323.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.40. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $211.94 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 27.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

