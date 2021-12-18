Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

KRYAY stock opened at $128.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $120.43 and a 1-year high of $153.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

