Short Interest in Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Decreases By 50.0%

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Tiger Brands stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. Tiger Brands has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.

Get Tiger Brands alerts:

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.