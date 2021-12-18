Short Interest in Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Decreases By 50.0%

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Potomac Bancshares stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18. Potomac Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Potomac Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

