WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Penumbra by 108.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Penumbra by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,339,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,006,000 after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 13.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $253.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 278.24 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.22 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.18 and its 200 day moving average is $267.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $169,316.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,921 shares of company stock worth $14,681,115 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

