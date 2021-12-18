Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) EVP Stephen Brad Cohen Sells 14,889 Shares

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $107,498.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Brad Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Stephen Brad Cohen sold 5,321 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $37,566.26.

On Thursday, December 9th, Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $176,763.73.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.63 million, a PE ratio of -372.00 and a beta of 0.42. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

