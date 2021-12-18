First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.94.

Shares of FA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Advantage news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $6,680,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,977,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,985,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,164,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

