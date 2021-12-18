FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $288.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $283.00 to $288.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.36.

NYSE:FDX opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 30.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

