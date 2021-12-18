Insider Buying: Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) EVP Acquires $114,300.00 in Stock

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) EVP Thomas R. Rich purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

