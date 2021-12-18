Insider Buying: ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) CEO Purchases $100,078.70 in Stock

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) CEO Michael Panosian purchased 263,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $100,078.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TBLT stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.78.

Get ToughBuilt Industries alerts:

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 58.79%. Research analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 362,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 694,036 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 988,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.