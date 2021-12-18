Sameer Dholakia Sells 4,023 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $34.49 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.03.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

