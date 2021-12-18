Analyzing Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4 2 4 0 2.00 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 1 3 0 0 1.75

Profitability

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4.52% 16.45% 5.22% Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 25.04% 30.56% 14.20%

Volatility and Risk

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $20.39 billion 1.29 $133.99 million $0.12 30.08 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica $1.65 billion 7.97 $405.50 million $2.08 30.75

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica beats H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America. The firm’s brands include H&M, H&M Home, Weekday, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, ARKET, Afound, Sellpy and Treadler. The company was founded by Erling Persson in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat. It also provides pharmaceutical chemicals, such as chemical syntheses, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Rossini S.Ã R.L.

