WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 3,294 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.54 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.