WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.76 Million Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.17% of Ellington Financial worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 844.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 114,741.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $945.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 66.69. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

