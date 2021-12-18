Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,381,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 78,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,143,000 after purchasing an additional 157,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.07 and a 200 day moving average of $104.59. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.