Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 365 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,447.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 45,158 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 200,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,807,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $215.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.54 and a 200-day moving average of $224.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.94 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.