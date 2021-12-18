Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after purchasing an additional 84,466 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,502,000 after acquiring an additional 71,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM opened at $636.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $646.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $328.90 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

