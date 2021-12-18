Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $10.27 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 56,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 275,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,461,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $772,848,000 after purchasing an additional 240,441 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 170,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Apple by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 170,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.84.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day moving average is $147.66. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

