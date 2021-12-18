Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s Largest Position

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.7% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.84.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.