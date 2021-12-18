State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 33 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $12,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $436.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.26. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.06 and a 12 month high of $442.96. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.