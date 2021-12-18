State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after buying an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $79,757,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $61,779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 625.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,327,000 after buying an additional 519,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 386.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 387,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $134.98 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

