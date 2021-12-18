State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,634 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $13,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,033 shares of company stock worth $31,371,771 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE stock opened at $159.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

