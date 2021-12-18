State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.04 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of AMETEK worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $3,822,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $139.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.96 and a one year high of $145.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

