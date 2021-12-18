State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.96 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of ONEOK worth $14,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

