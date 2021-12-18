Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Post $2.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to post earnings per share of $2.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.82. Motorola Solutions posted earnings per share of $2.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $259.12 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $163.16 and a 12-month high of $266.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after purchasing an additional 512,955 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

