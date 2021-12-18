Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48. 143,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,222,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.