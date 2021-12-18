Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 52,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 327,837 shares.The stock last traded at $15.42 and had previously closed at $15.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $922.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Interface by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,770,000 after buying an additional 346,236 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Interface by 2,035.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 253,784 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Interface by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,182,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,912,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,247,000 after buying an additional 185,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

