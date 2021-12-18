Brokerages Anticipate Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. Royal Gold posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

