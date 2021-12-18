Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Sells $414,555.00 in Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13.
Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CASH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,863,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after acquiring an additional 86,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.
Meta Financial Group Company Profile
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.