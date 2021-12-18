Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Sells $414,555.00 in Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

CASH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,863,000 after buying an additional 14,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,373,000 after acquiring an additional 86,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

