Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.57

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $39.57, with a volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,972,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 228,199 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $389,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.