The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $146.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.82. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

