Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,965,000 after purchasing an additional 102,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.89 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

