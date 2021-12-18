Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FITB. Stephens increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

