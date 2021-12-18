Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 57.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,441 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $139.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.99. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

