Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,534 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after buying an additional 415,086 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 265,687 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

CLW opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.22 million, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

