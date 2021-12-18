Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 998 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

