Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,398 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after acquiring an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 554,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

