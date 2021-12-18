Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $87.92

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.92 and last traded at $87.97, with a volume of 104472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.94.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.