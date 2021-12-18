Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 30500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.49 million and a PE ratio of -8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.