Mark Andrew Sherman Sells 1,764 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DLB stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,981,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

