Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.35. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $28.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $228,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $136,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,846 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

