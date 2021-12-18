Raymond James Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $80.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $180.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Shares of EVBG opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.32. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $57.58 and a 12-month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

