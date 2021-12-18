Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.63.

GMTX opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMTX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 221.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,605,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,317 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 55.1% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 837,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 297,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 1,539.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 289,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

