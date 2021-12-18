Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 750 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 131.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

