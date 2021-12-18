Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,175 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 50,955 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $33.22 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

