State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $115.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.87 and a 200-day moving average of $131.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

