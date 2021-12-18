State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,200 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 35,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 198,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 813,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

