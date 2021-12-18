Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Hillenbrand worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,146 shares of company stock worth $8,246,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

